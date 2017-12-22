Alabama named as location F-35A stealth fighter squadron

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The U.S. Air Force has selected National Guard bases in Alabama and Wisconsin as homes for new F-35A fighter squadrons.

Air Force officials announced Thursday that Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Wisconsin and Dannelly Field in Montgomery, Alabama are the preferred locations for the squadrons.

The Air Force said the F-35A stealth fighters are expected to begin arriving in both states in 2023. However, both sites must go through an environmental analysis before the selection is complete.

State and city officials had sought the project to preserve and add additional jobs at the base. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Thursday that it was a ‘huge announcement” for the state.

Alabama and Wisconsin beat out locations in Idaho, Florida, and Michigan that were also competing for the project.