Alabama man gets 10 years on gun charges

Associated Press Published:
(File: CBS)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted on multiple gun charges, including a 2016 incident where he barricaded himself and three other people inside a house to avoid arrest.

Media sources report 46-year-old Willie Lee Cooks was sentenced Wednesday for a federal conviction of possession of a firearm on April 4, 2016 and multiple firearms later that month.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama says authorities sought to arrest Cooks at his home in Birmingham on Aug. 30, 2016, when he barricaded himself and others inside for three hours. A Birmingham Police SWAT team fired tear gas into the house after negotiations for Cooks’ surrender failed.

Police subsequently found the 31 firearms hidden in a crawl space under the house.

