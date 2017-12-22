4 young LaGrange kids are first to ride The Thread, Second Segment

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Four young LaGrange residents were the first to experience the second segment of The Thread.
In a special ceremony Mayor Martin, who was the Mayor of the Day, received a bike from his parents to be the first to ride the section.
Madison Allen, Donquavious Cotton, and Ronquavious Cotton were three other young residents who live along the path of The Thread received bikes.
Two of the bikes were donated from Peggy and Larry Lewallen from Lewallen Construction and one bike was donated from Friends of The Thread.
The Thread was built by Lewallen Construction.
