Man charged with hit-and-run after injuring teen boy on Buena Vista Rd.

UPDATE

12/22/17 6:20 p.m. — 23-year-old Malcolm Johnson has been arrested and charged with hit and run resulting in serious injury or death.

12/22/17 3:18 p.m. — A suspect is in custody after allegedly hitting a teen with his car and speeding off. The hit and run accident happened in front of the Walmart at Buena Vista Road and Floyd.

The teen victim is still listed in critical condition after police say he was hit by a Chevrolet Suburban. Police say the driver hit the teen, he sped off from the scene and was later arrested late Thursday night.

His name has not been released at this time.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police tell News 3 that a young person has been injured in a hit-and-run.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Buena Vista Road and Floyd Road.

The young person has been transported to an area hospital for treatment.

News 3 is working to learn more about the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.