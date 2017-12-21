WRBL’s 5 days of Christmas: #HolidayJingle

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — “Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way”… it’s that time of the year where you will hear Christmas music at every turn.

We asked our staff to submit their favorite Christmas songs. Phil Scoggins, Teresa Whitaker, and Conner Hackling shared with us their favorite holiday tunes.

See which ones they chose above.

We are excited for your continued participation in our WRBL’s 5 Days of Christmas.

On December 22nd we are celebrating your favorite holiday sweaters, so be sure to follow us on Facebook.