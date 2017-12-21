WRBL’s 5 days of Christmas: #HolidayJingle

LaPorsche Thomas, Digital Content Producer Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — “Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way”… it’s that time of the year where you will hear Christmas music at every turn.

We asked our staff to submit their favorite Christmas songs. Phil Scoggins, Teresa Whitaker, and Conner Hackling shared with us their favorite holiday tunes. 

See which ones they chose above.

We are excited for your continued participation in our WRBL’s 5 Days of Christmas.

On December 22nd we are celebrating your favorite holiday sweaters, so be sure to follow us on Facebook.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s