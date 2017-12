Related Coverage Phenix City man charged with Vehicular Homicide

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — The victim of a deadly high speed chase in Phenix City has been identified.

Russell County Coroner’s Office tells News 3 that 42-year-old Jamie Lea Acosta from Oklahoma died in the crash.

As News 3 reported, the deadly accident happened on Whiterock Road Monday, December 18.

Acosta was the passenger in the vehicle.