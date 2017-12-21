Troubled nuke project gets go-ahead to continue

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s utility regulators are allowing construction to continue on two new nuclear reactors, despite massive cost-overruns for the multi-billion-dollar project.

An environmental group is slamming the decision to allow construction of a multi-billion-dollar nuclear plant to continue in east Georgia.

Sierra Club officials said in a statement Thursday that the Georgia Public Service Commission failed consumers by approving Georgia Power’s proposal to finish the reactors at Plant Vogtle.

Group director Ted Terry says companies are profiting despite “huge mistakes.” He says the utility company should have halted the project, calling it a “disaster.”

Terry also says Georgia Power should transition away from fossil fuel-based electric generation and move toward a 100 percent clean energy economy. He says that measure would create jobs.

The PSC agreed Thursday to let construction continue on the two new nuclear reactors, despite massive cost overruns for the multi-billion-dollar project.

Thursday’s decision by the state’s Public Service Commission will shape the future of the nation’s nuclear industry, partly because the reactors at Plant Vogtle were the first new ones to be licensed and to begin construction in the U.S. since 1978.

About 100 existing commercial nuclear reactors supply roughly 20 percent of U.S. electricity.

The Georgia project – which includes the two new reactors near the South Carolina border – has been plagued by delays and spiraling costs, compounded when the main contractor filed for bankruptcy. That company, Westinghouse Electric Co., the U.S. nuclear unit of Japan’s Toshiba Corp., filed for bankruptcy in March.

Georgia’s utility regulators are meeting Thursday to decide the fate of a $25 billion nuclear power plant, and the outcome could help shape the future of the U.S. nuclear energy industry.

The Public Service Commission is expected to decide whether to allow construction to continue on two new nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle, despite massive cost-overruns for the project.

The commission’s decision is important for the nuclear energy industry, partly because the two reactors now being built there are the first new ones to be licensed and to begin construction in the U.S. since 1978.

The project has been plagued by delays and spiraling costs, compounded when the main contractor filed for bankruptcy. Westinghouse Electric Co., the U.S. nuclear unit of Japan’s Toshiba Corp., filed for bankruptcy in March.