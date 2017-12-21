Norwood won’t contest results of Atlanta mayoral election

Published:
Keisha Lance Bottoms
Atlanta mayoral candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms declares victory during an election-night watch party Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Atlanta. Atlanta's two-person mayoral runoff election is too close to call. Bottoms leads Mary Norwood by a margin of less than 1 percent, which is the threshold where the second-place finisher can request a recount under state law. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) – Candidate Mary Norwood will not contest the results of Atlanta’s mayoral election.

Norwood announced her decision in a statement Wednesday night. She says it is time to move on “although there were some irregularities with the election.”

Results in the runoff were certified Saturday, making the numbers official in Keisha Lance Bottoms’ victory over Norwood.

Norwood had requested a recount after the results showed Bottoms winning the Dec. 5 runoff by a margin of less than 1 percent.

In the recount, Norwood picked up five votes and Bottoms lost six in Fulton County. DeKalb results remained the same, so no new certification was necessary.

The final numbers show that Bottoms garnered 46,661 votes, or 50.44 percent; and Norwood got 45,840 votes, or 49.56 percent.

