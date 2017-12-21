New PETA Billboards ” I’m Me, Not MEAT” are going viral in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Two new PETA billboards have surfaced in Columbus, GA, and their placement has everyone talking.

The billboards say, “I’m ME, Not MEAT. See the Individual. Go Vegan.”, and they’re located right across the street from two Captain D’s. This is a part of PETA’s new campaign targeting cities with high concentrations of Long John Silver’s and Captain D’s eateries.

PETA hopes these billboards will help restaurant goers see fish as individuals. They are also hoping it will encourage people to go Vegan.

PETA said more fish are killed for food each year than all other animals combined.

PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said, “Just like humans, fish feel pain and fear, have unique personalities, and value their own lives.”

PETA is also offering a free vegan starter kit full of recipes, tips, and more.