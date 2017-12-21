More than 500 jobs coming to Valley with John Soules Food expansion

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:

VALLEY, Ala. — John Soules Foods announced they have completed the purchase of a 266,000 square foot facility in Valley, Alabama.

The company will add 210 employees and invest $70 million into the facility during phase 1. Phases 2 and 3 will add an additional 300 employees and invest another $40 million for a total investment of over $100 million.

“This is an important and exciting expansion for John Soules Foods. With the additional manufacturing capabilities, we are creating a position to handle the growing needs of our customers that allow us to be more responsive across the Grocery and Foodservice markets,” said Mark Soules, Co-Chief Executive Officer of John Soules Foods.

John Soules Foods was established back in 1975 and leads the nation in formulator, manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-cook and fully-cooked beef and chicken. They currently have two facilities in Tyler, Texas and Gainesville, Georgia.

