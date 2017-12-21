Local athletes sign on Early Signing Day

This year the NCAA implemented an Early Signing period that started Wednesday. National Signing Day has always been in February, but this early period changed the game. Many coaches have expressed their dislike for it, Nick Saban among them. You have to think, coaches are right in the middle of preparing for bowl games, but instead they’ve had to hit the recruiting trail and try to lock up many of the nation’s prospects.

Beauregard running back LaDamian Webb, Alabama’s 2016 Mister Football sticking with his commitment to the Mississippi State Bulldogs, despite Head Coach Dan Mullen leaving for Florida. Webb the only running back so far in the bulldogs signing class. Webb says he committed to the school and the program and that’s why he stuck with Starkville. Webb says he does expect to compete for playing time as a freshman. He also had offers from Alabama, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

Glenwood wide receiver Cameron O’Neill signs with the Pittsburgh Panthers. O’Neill excited to play in the ACC. He made his commitment back in August after a visit to Pitt. He racked up more than 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns with the Gators. He had some late offers, but stuck with the Panthers and he’s glad to sign on the dotted line.

Shaw High School longsnapper T.J. Harvey seeing all of his hard work pay off. He signs a full scholarship with the University of Southern Mississippi. He started long snapping in middle school, practiced everyday to hone his craft, even tutoring younger players.

Smith Station defensive end Deondre Williams was all ready to sign, but one problem, no pen. Luckily somebody in the crowd helped him out. Williams not only signing a scholarship, but also going to serve his country, as he signs with the United States Naval Academy.