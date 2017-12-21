Kids get treated to Christmas shopping with Columbus police

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police were on a different type of duty Thursday, shopping duty with a dozen of kids.

The Columbus Police Department partnered with Target of Columbus for their annual “Shop with a Cop” outing. The program sponsored 12 children this year.

Each were given $75 gift cards to buy toys for themselves and presents for their families.

Kindergartner Maelynn Childs says she likes shopping at Christmas time.

“Because Santa comes every year I get presents I like Christmas,” says Maelynn Childs.

The children were selected by teachers and community members. This the second year the store has donated funds to children for Christmas.

