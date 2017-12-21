Dog facing euthanization gets Christmas miracle from Missouri woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A pooch in the Chattahoochee Valley received a Christmas miracle Wednesday.

Zorro was facing euthanization due to animal control being at capacity.

A video, created in an effort to find a new home for Zorro, was seen by Tammy Angeles in St. Louis, Missouri.

“I just fell in love when I him.” Angeles stated.

Angeles’s interest on a Facebook post about adopting Zorro inspired a Columbus local to volunteer to transport the pooch all the way to St. Louis.

Jessica Palmer didn’t hesitate to reach out and help ensure that Zorro would have a loving home to spend Christmas in saying “to be able to help an innocent animal to find a loving home, to open up space for another dog to be saved, it just seems like the right thing to do.

“Kindness is free, and I think the world could use a lot right now.” Sharon Anthony, a dedicated volunteer with Adoptables of Columbus Animal Care and Control Center, quickly jumped into action organizing the adoption process for Zorro.

Because of kindness, a community was able to come together to save the life of this innocent dog, only guilty of being adorable and sweet. Jessica plans to start the ten hour journey with Zorro and her own pup, Rainbow, on the evening of December 22nd in order to get the pooch to his new forever home before Christmas.

The CACC website has a list of needs that people may donate. Monetary donations can be made to local shelters and pet saving organizations. For more information about how you can help, please contact CACC, Animal SOS, PAWS Humane or Animal Ark Rescue.