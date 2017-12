Related Coverage CPD look for driver who hit 2 pedestrians on Broadway

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are trying to identify the vehicle and driver who decided to drive on the sidewalk in Uptown Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened on Broadway on the east side where two people were struck by the car.

Police say the sedan is believed to be a grey 2015 Ford Focus.

If you have any information about the car or the driver, you are urged to contact police at (706) 653-3400.