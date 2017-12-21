Apple admits to slowing older phones because of battery issues

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Apple on Wednesday admitted that older iPhones run slower than newer models, confirming many people’s suspicions.

The company admitted that a software feature released last year makes the phone operate more slowly to offset problems with its aging lithium-ion battery.

In a statement to CBS News, Apple said:

“Our goal is to deliver the best experience for customers, which includes overall performance and prolonging the life of their devices. Lithium-ion batteries become less capable of supplying peak current demands when in cold conditions, have a low battery charge or as they age over time, which can result in the device unexpectedly shutting down to protect its electronic components. Last year we released a feature for iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE to smooth out the instantaneous peaks only when needed to prevent the device from unexpectedly shutting down during these conditions. We’ve now extended that feature to iPhone 7 with iOS 11.2, and plan to add support for other products in the future.”

Some reports suggest simply replacing the battery will solve user issues. Apple charges $79 to replace the battery of an iPhone that’s no longer covered by a warranty.