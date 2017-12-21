Alabama finds no voter fraud after probe of TV interview

Associated Press Published:
Doug Jones
In this photo taken Wednesday, Dec, 13, 2017, Democrat Doug Jones speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, in Birmingham, Ala. Jones said he knew he had a path to victory. He said his win signals that voters are looking for a less vitriolic political rhetoric and vanquished the idea that a Democrat could not win in Alabama. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama election officials say they’ve found nothing improper after investigating a TV interview that raised suspicions of voter fraud in the state’s closely watched Senate election.

Democrat Doug Jones defeated Republican Roy Moore on Dec. 12 to become the first Democrat elected to the Senate from Alabama in a quarter-century. Moore was beset by accusations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls.

During the live broadcast, a man supporting Jones said he and others had come from different parts of the country and “pitched in to vote and canvass together.”

The comment fueled speculation that out-of-state voters were taking part in Alabama’s election.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said Thursday that his office determined the man has lived in Alabama for more than a year and is a registered voter in the state.

