After public service commission vote, electric rates to rise in 2021

FILE - In this April 28, 2010, file photo, steam rises from the cooling towers of nuclear reactors at Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle, in Waynesboro, Ga. Southern Co. is buying AGL Resources Inc. for approximately $7.93 billion, the company announced, Monday, Aug. 24, 2015, which would create the second-biggest utility company in the United States, by customer base. Mary Ann Chastain, File AP Photo

ATLANTA (AP) — Officials say Georgia consumers will have to pay more for power, starting in 2021, now that state regulators have voted to let construction continue on two nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle.

Georgia Public Service Commission spokesman Bill Edge said Thursday he’s still ascertaining how much that will be. Following the PSC’s meeting Thursday, Commissioner Tim Echols estimated rates would rise by 10 percent after the plant is completed. However, Edge says PSC chairman Stan Wise predicted it will be more like 8 percent.

The hike will affect not only Georgia Power customers, but those of the project’s other co-owners as well. They include, Oglethorpe Power, MEAG Power and Dalton Utilities.

The PSC agreed Thursday to let construction continue on the two new nuclear reactors, despite massive cost overruns for the multibillion-dollar project.

