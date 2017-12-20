Wednesday Weather

Active weather today. A line of showers and thunderstorms will roll over the area late this morning and this afternoon. Some brief heavy rain at times and gusty winds near thunderstorms. Rainfall totals less than quarter inch in most locations. Skies will clear some tonight with just a 30% chance of showers this evening. High today a warm 71.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night A chance of drizzle after 1am. Areas of fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday Occasional drizzle with a chance of light rain. Cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night Occasional drizzle with a chance of light rain. Areas of fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Christmas Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.