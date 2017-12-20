Two Phenix City males and one juvenile arrested for robbery in the 1st degree

PHENIX CITY (WRBL) — Two Phenix City males and one male juvenile are charged with robbery in the first degree in reference to a robbery that occurred in the parking lot of Heap Cheap, located at 612 Fontaine Rd around 9:30 p.m.

The two adult males are 18-year-old Joseph Norwood of Phenix City, AL and 20-year-old Demetrius Ezell of Seale, Al.

The two adults are in the Russell County Jail and the juvenile has been turned over to the Youth Detention Center.

The Phenix City Police Department said they discovered the 13-year-old victim upon arrival.

The case was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division.

A stolen vehicle was also recovered by Investigators.