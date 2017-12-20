Tennessee sculpture being moved to site remembering King

Associated Press Published:
Today marks the 48th anniversary of the day Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee on April 4, 1968.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee city will move a sculpture to a new location planned to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s memory.

The Commercial Appeal in Memphis reports the sculpture, I Have Been to the Mountaintop by Chicago sculptor Richard Hunt, is to serve as the centerpiece of a new mini-park, the MLK Reflection Site. The sculpture will be moved as part of the city’s observance of the 50th anniversary of King’s assassination in April.

The sculpture was dedicated on April 4, 1977. The timetable for building the park and moving the sculpture wasn’t available.

The MLK Reflection Site is one of several projects the city is carrying out to honor King’s memory. The sculpture’s convex curves and abstract forms are said to represent a mountain with a man ascending its peak.

