Stewart Home receives grant, will remain open

Related Coverage Stewart Community Home for disabled homeless at risk of closing

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Stewart Community Home has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season after being awarded a generous grant which will enable them to keep their doors open.

Back in November, News 3 reported that the home, which provides vital services to the homeless and disable was in danger of closing, unless they were able to raise more than $100,000 dollars, but last week, the home got word that they received nearly $252,000 dollar grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Executive Director of Stewart Community Home says they’re extremely grateful for all the support.

“Oh my goodness it is such a relief that we have managed to come through all this. The community support has been astronomical. We would not have made it this far without many individual donors and the city of Columbus. We are greatly appreciative for everything everybody has done,” says Kara Vinzant.

The Stewart Community Home is the only facility of its kind in Columbus and aims to be a lighthouse for similar facilities across the State of Georgia.