GARDENDALE, Ala. (AP) – Police say a pastor has been robbed at an Alabama church parking lot.

Gardendale police Chief Mike Walker tells media sources that the holdup happened Monday morning in the parking lot of Gardendale First Baptist Church. No one was injured.

The victim was exiting his vehicle when someone approached him demanding his keys and the vehicle. The suspect fled in the victim’s vehicle.

Walker says there is no indication that the victim and the suspect knew each other.