New manufacturing facility bringing 110 jobs to Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. — A new Harris County manufacturing facility has completed construction according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

The GDEcD also says Daesol Material Georgia, LLC will create around 110 jobs. The company is a manufacturer of automotive fiber padding and invested $35 million dollars in the construction of a 120,000 square foot facility in the Northwest Harris Business Park.

“We are delighted to have finished constructing our Harris County manufacturing facility,” said President of Daesol Material Georgia Richard Park “We’re committed to delivering world class service that exceeds our clients’ requirements and expectations, and look forward to continuing doing business in Georgia.”

Daesol will produce automotive fiber padding for its nearby sister company, DAEHON Solution, which supplies noise, vibration and harshness system engineering and interior components for the Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia plant in West Point.