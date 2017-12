COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are investigating another shooting after a man was found shot on Bunker Hill Road

Police say a man went to a woman’s door on Bunker Hill Road saying he had been shot.

The man was later transported to a local hospital. His condition at this time is unknown.

Police do not have any suspects at this time.

News 3 is trying to learn more on where the man was actually shot.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.