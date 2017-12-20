Heroin, marijuana found in raid of Alabama home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Police say more than a kilogram of heroin and 120 pounds (54 kilograms) of marijuana had been found during a raid of an Alabama home.

Pell City police Chief Paul Irwin tells other media sources that the department’s narcotics unit was following up on a lead when it discovered the drugs and an automatic rifle on Dec. 13. Irwin says police have identified suspects in the investigation who will be named after they are in custody and charged.

Irwin says appliances used for mixing and distributing the drugs were also found.

Police summoned Drug Enforcement Administration agents to the scene.

Irwin says the quantity of drugs “coming off the streets of St. Clair County has saved lives and made it more difficult for the criminals to poison our communities.”