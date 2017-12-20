Three Harris County schools on soft lockdown due to gun threat

Update: Sheriff Mike Jolley confirms to News 3 nearby school Park Elementary is also on a soft lockdown as a precaution.

Update: Harris County Carver Middle released a statement saying the school is on a precautionary lockdown.

They said there is no immediate threat on campus.

They said early checkouts are discouraged at this time, and due to the increased security measures any checkout will be significantly delayed.

They said lunch is being served and the building is secured.

Harris County Carver Middle said they plan to remain on a regular schedule and complete 9 weeks testing.

Harris County Carver Middle said parents will be notified regarding updates as they are received.

UPDATE: Sheriff Mike Jolly confirmed to News 3 the “Harris County Performance Learning Center” is on lockdown.

He said a man made a threat on social media saying he was going to shoot up the school.

Sheriff Jolley assured that person is not on campus, but the school is on lockdown as a precaution.

He said the man is from Troup County, and the sheriff’s office has taken out a warrant for “Disrupting Public School.”

HAMILTON, Ga (WRBL) — First on Three: The Harris County Performance Learning Center is on lockdown after receiving knowledge of a man threatening to shoot up the school via social media, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the man is not inside the school.

News three is working to learn more details about this developing story.