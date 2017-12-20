GIGA Inc donates $5,000 to Museum of Aviation

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — GIGA Inc. donated $5,000 to help fund our the Marathon Event for The Museum of Aviation Foundation. GIGA Inc. serves and supports the mission requirements of the U.S. military and other government agencies. GIGA Inc. has been proudly serving the U.S. Military as a small business contractor for over 35 years.

The 22nd Annual Museum of Aviation Foundation Marathon, Half Marathon, and 5K Run/Walk will be at the Museum of Aviation on Saturday, January 13, 2018 from 8:00 am – 2:00 pm.

There will be a wheelchair and hand-cycle division in the full marathon. This race is a Boston Qualifier and convenient for runners because it is a flat course. The Museum of Aviation Foundation will also be holding Family Fun Day the same day as the Marathon, from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm.