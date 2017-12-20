Deputy Coroner confirms one person dead at Columbus Pawn

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) — Major J.D. Hawk of the Columbus Police Department, Bureau of Investigative Services, said the shooting seems to be a robbery in progress that went bad.

Major Hawk said, when officers arrived on the scene it was determined that one individual had died.

Major Hawk said another individual was shot in the arm, and two other people that fled the scene were also shot.

On December 20th, at approximately 12:05 p.m. officers received the call concerning a shooting that happened at Columbus Pawn.

They are still in the preliminary stages of the investigation.

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) — First on three: Deputy Coroner Charles Newton confirms to News 3 one person is dead at Columbus Pawn at the corner of Fort Benning Road and Torch Hill Road.

Police are on the scene.

News 3 is also on the scene and working to learn more details.