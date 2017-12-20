Darian Aaron joined the WRBL News team in December 2017. Darian graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in radio and television communications from Alabama State University. He honed his craft as an intern at WSFA 12 News and WVAS FM 90.7 in Montgomery, Alabama and made history as the first undergraduate student to commute to school by plane.

Continuing a career of firsts, he became the first African-American editor-in-chief of Atlanta’s Georgia Voice newspaper on the heels of earning his degree while working and writing above 30,000 feet as a flight attendant.

A native of Montgomery, Alabama, he has lived on both the east and west coasts, but has called Atlanta home for over a decade.

Darian prides himself on being a genuine storyteller and finding creative ways to connect with audiences, whether through movement, the digital space or on-air, if there’s a powerful story to be told, Darian is committed to giving voice to it.

Interesting fact about Mr. Aaron: he is a Janet Jackson super fan. Her music is the soundtrack to his life and a daily dose of inspiration. He looks forward to connecting and being inspired by the new community in which he feels so incredibly blessed to serve. If you have a story you’d like to share, please e-mail him at daaron@wrbl.com.