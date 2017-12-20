AT&T promises $1,000 bonus for employees after Pres. Trump signs tax bill

(AP) — AT&T says it will pay 200,000 employees a $1,000 bonus after President Donald Trump signs the tax bill.

Trump touted the wireless and communications company at the White House on Wednesday for a bonus payment that will be made over the holidays if he signs the bill before Christmas. The bonus would go to unionized workers and “front-line” AT&T workers.

The company already announced plans to invest $1 billion as a result of the tax cuts. The bill permanently lowers the corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent.

AT&T has an $85 billion merger pending with Time Warner that the Justice Department is attempting to block. Trump has repeatedly criticized his coverage on CNN, which is owned by Time Warner.

Cincinnati-based Fifth Third Bancorp announced it will pay more than 13,500 employees a bonus and raise its minimum wage to $15, CNBC reported.