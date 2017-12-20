Alabama inmate who escaped for 2nd time caught in Tennessee

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama inmate who escaped for the second time this year while awaiting trial for the attempted murder of a police officer has been captured in Tennessee.

News outlets report 43-year-old was taken into custody in Macon County on Monday morning following a high-speed chase that ended with his stolen truck crashing into another car, sending two people to the hospital.

Macon County Sheriff Mark Gammons said Kilpatrick suffered minor injuries. He told authorities he was on his way to Gatlinburg.

Kilpatrick escaped the Lauderdale County Detention Center on Saturday night. He had previously escaped the facility April 8, and was taken into custody April 15 following a standoff.

Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Richard Richey said Kilpatrick has waived extradition.

He may face charges in Tennessee as well.