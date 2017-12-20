A break from rain through Friday then scattered showers this weekend.

Showers and strong storms rolled through our area this afternoon, but are now out of the area. Some storms produced wind gusts up to 60mph just north of Columbus. We get a break from all the active weather tonight and tomorrow. We’ll be mild and cloudy with some patchy fog into tomorrow morning. Thursday afternoon will be mostly cloudy in the mid 60s. Friday will be cloudy with a little bit of drizzle, but we are not expecting any significant rain.

Scattered showers return Saturday and Sunday ahead of a cold front. Christmas Eve will be rainy and cloudy with high temperatures around average in the upper 50s. Christmas Day will be significantly cooler thanks to the cold front passing through. Christmas morning starts off in the mid 30s with a mostly sunny afternoon only in the lower 50s. There is a chance for a brief switch from rain to snow north of Atlanta on Christmas Eve, but we will be too warm in Columbus to see any snow. After that, we stay chilly and dry through Wednesday.