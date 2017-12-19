WEATHER AWARE WEDNESDAY

We are WEATHER AWARE tomorrow from 11 a.m. est to 6 p.m. est for strong to severe thunderstorms. These will contain heavy rain and gusty wind. We also have a low threat for an isolated tornado or two. A low pressure storm system moves through Wednesday afternoon. The environment most favorable for severe storms will be north of the attached warm front. Right now, that track looks to remain north of Columbus, but we still expect strong storms in the afternoon. These will clear quickly and by Wednesday evening, storms will be through our area to the east and we’ll be left with a few showers.

More sunshine moves in Thursday with slightly cooler temperatures. Rain chances return Friday ahead of another cold front that will move through late Saturday into Sunday. This will bring scattered showers Saturday and Christmas Eve. Temperatures cool down significantly for Christmas Day. We will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s Christmas morning with afternoon highs only in the lower 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday are chilly, dry and mostly sunny.