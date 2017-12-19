Vigil to honor boy killed in car crash 2 years ago

WRBL Staff Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Family and friend are invited to remember the life of 7-year-old whose life was tragically cut short two years ago.

Ayden Kitchens was killed in a car crash in Columbus back in 2015, when the car he was riding in was hit head-on. Police say the driver of the other car was high on drugs and naked at the time of the crash.

There will be a candle light vigil at the Goo Goo car wash on Veterans Parkway from 8 to 9 p.m..

Guests will also be able to hang an ornament on a special Christmas tree in honor of Ayden.

 

