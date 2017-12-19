Tuesday weather forecast

Thick fog this morning. Dense fog advisory up until 9am. Warmer today back around 67. Mix of clouds and some sunshine at times. Light winds today. Expect more showers and possible thunderstorms on Wednesday as a front rolls over the area. Some brief heavy rain at times. Drier and more sunshine on Thursday

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.