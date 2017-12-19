Traffic stop leads to 2 men arrested connected to burglary and robbery

AUBURN, Ala. — Two Montgomery men are now in police custody after a traffic stop results in their arrest. The two individuals were wanted in connection to two separate business break-ins in Auburn.

39-year-old Joseph Smith and 44-year-old Alton Surles were arrested on charges of robbery first degree, burglary third degree and theft of property first degree.

Police say a business burglary occurred on December 15 in the 3900 block of Cox Road where more than $3,000 dollars of merchandise was taken.

A second robbery was reported on December 18 where officers responded to an alarm at a convenience store in the 1800 block of West Longleaf Drive. Police say an employee reported two men entered the convenience store, jumped the store counter and forced the clerk to open the cash register. An unknown amount of cash and merchandise were taken.

Auburn police were able to obtain surveillance footage from both incidents and the footage showed the vehicle, as well as two individuals.

Smith and Surles are in the Lee County Jail where they are being held on a $108,000 bond.