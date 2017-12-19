Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old missing Columbus girl

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Columbus police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Columbus girl.

Evelyn Martin was last seen on Monday, December 18th in the Winterfield Trailer Park area, 400 29th Ave wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.

Martin is described as a Hispanic female, 13 years old, 5’0 feet tall, and around 90lbs.

Martin may be with her cousin, Ingrid Tomas who is pictured on the right.

Martin’s family is very concerned about her safety.

If you have any information about Martin please call the Columbus 911 center or the Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3449.