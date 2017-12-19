Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots total nearly $500 million

LaPorsche Thomas, Digital Content Producer Published:
A person shows Powerball tickets she bought on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016, in San Lorenzo, Calif. The Powerball jackpot has grown to over 1 billion dollars for the next drawing on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

ATLANTA, Ga (WRBL) — It’s definitely going to be the most wonderful time of the year for some lucky person. Mega Millions and Powerball are offering Georgia Lottery players two large jackpots.

$223 million…that’s what is up for grabs this Tuesday via Mega Millions. On Wednesday the Powerball jackpot will reach $269 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown since Oct. 17 and has rolled 18 times. The Powerball jackpot has grown since Oct. 28 and has rolled 15 times.

Mega Millions offers two jackpot payment options: the $223 million annuity prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $141 million.

As with all other Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from Mega Millions and Powerball will benefit education in the state of Georgia.

