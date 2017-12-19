West Point man charged with murder and possession of fire arm

Update: 63-year-old Freddy Lee Sutton was taken into custody at the Town and County hotel in LaGrange, Georgia. He was charged with Murder and Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

When officers arrived, they observed 65-year-old William Carter Lee sitting on the couch.

The West Point Police Department said Mr. Lee suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his leg and abdomen area. When EMS personal arrived, they found Mr. Lee unresponsive and the coroner was called. Mr. Lee was officially pronounced dead at 1:25 a.m.

WEST POINT, Ga (WRBL) –West Point Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred around midnight on Monday, December 19th at 1303 Avenue K Apartment B.

Captain Fawley said, the victim was unresponsive upon arrival. He also said the victim was pronounced dead by Troup County due to a gunshot wound.

West Point Police Department is conducting their investigation with the Georgia Beareu of Investigation (GBI). The body was removed by the GBI.

At this time the victim’s name has not been released. Captain Fawley said they do have suspects in mind, but will not release that information at this time.

Captain Fawley believes this is an isolated incident, and there’s no reason to be afraid or scared.