Government releases video of Navy jet’s UFO encounter in 2004

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CNN) — Check out video just released by the U.S. Department of Defense. The video shows a Navy jet’s encounter with an unidentified flying object near San Diego back in 2004.

One of the pilots said he spotted what looked like a “40-foot long tic tac, maneuvering rapidly and changing its direction.” The video was released as part of a program only recently acknowledged by the DOD called the “Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program” which looked into reports of unidentified flying objects.

According to the New York Times, funding for the program ended in 2012.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s