Columbus veterans and church provides special dinner to the homeless

LaPorsche Thomas, Digital Content Producer Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — St. Paul’s United Methodist church and local veterans will sponsor a special dinner that will take place Wednesday December 19th from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m at Rosehill Safe House.

Volunteer support is provided by the AMVETS, and active duty friends from Fort Benning.

Rosehill Safe House is located at 2101 Hamilton Road.

St. Paul’s United Methodist church are also taking donations of coats and blankets at Rosehill Safe House.

If you would like to be a part of the volunteer efforts please contact Joe Guevara by email 

 

