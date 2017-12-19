BREAKING: Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot; Suspect In Custody

UPDATE:

The suspect involved in the shooting of a Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy is now in custody according to officials. It started at 8:30 Monday night when a woman was found after possibly being thrown off or having fallen off a bridge along Highway 59. The woman identified a suspect and deputies found him at a home in Latham, believed to be that of a family member, at 1:30 Tuesday morning.

3 deputies approached the residence, the Sheriff Hoss Mack says the suspect fired at least one shot.

The blast from the shotgun hit the deputy in the face and chest. He’s in serious but stable condition at USA Medical Center in Mobile. The Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the deputy or the suspect yet. No one else was injured in an hours-long standoff that happened after the shooting.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Baldwin County, AL (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies is in serious but stable condition at a hospital after being shot Monday evening.

Deputies responded to a domestic call where a female was assaulted.

They attempted to locate the suspect at a residence north of Stockton.

When deputies approached the residence, the suspect fired and hit a deputy.

Authorities say the suspect has barricaded himself in a home in the Latham community near the 66 mile marker on Highway 59.

A swat team is on the scene.

Residents in the area are asked to shelter in place until the situation is rendered safe.