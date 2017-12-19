Apples recalled from Jack Brown Produce for possible listeria

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Jack Brown Produce are recalling a batch of apples that could possibly have Listeria Monocytogenes.

The recall includes apples sold to Kroger stores from December 12 to December 19.

Customers who have purchased any of the items listed below should not be eaten.

Please return the product to this store for a full refund.

Product PLU Purchased Between: Size MICHIGAN APPLES – FUJI 4131 12/12/17 thru 12/19/17 Large MICHIGAN APPLES – FUJI 4132 12/12/17 thru 12/19/17 Lunch Box MICHIGAN APPLES – GALA 4129 12/12/17 thru 12/19/17 Lunch Box

You may contact Jack Brown Produce at 1-800-348-0834