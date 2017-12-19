Apples recalled from Jack Brown Produce for possible listeria

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Jack Brown Produce are recalling a batch of apples that could possibly have Listeria Monocytogenes.

The recall includes apples sold to Kroger stores from December 12 to December 19.

Customers who have purchased any of the items listed below should not be eaten.

Please return the product to this store for a full refund.

Product

PLU

Purchased Between:

Size

MICHIGAN APPLES – FUJI

4131

12/12/17 thru 12/19/17

Large

MICHIGAN APPLES – FUJI

4132

12/12/17 thru 12/19/17

Lunch Box

MICHIGAN APPLES – GALA

4129

12/12/17 thru 12/19/17

Lunch Box

You may contact Jack Brown Produce at 1-800-348-0834

