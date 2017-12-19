Apples recalled from Jack Brown Produce for possible listeria

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Jack Brown Produce are recalling a batch of apples that could possibly have Listeria Monocytogenes.
The recall includes apples sold to Kroger stores from December 12 to December 19.
Customers who have purchased any of the items listed below should not be eaten.
Please return the product to this store for a full refund.
|
Product
|
PLU
|
Purchased Between:
|
Size
|
4131
|
12/12/17 thru 12/19/17
|
Large
|
MICHIGAN APPLES – FUJI
|
4132
|
12/12/17 thru 12/19/17
|
Lunch Box
|
MICHIGAN APPLES – GALA
|
4129
|
12/12/17 thru 12/19/17
|
Lunch Box
You may contact Jack Brown Produce at 1-800-348-0834