74 put on ‘nice list’ for $100 giveaways in Monroe County

Associated Press Published:

FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff’s department plans to play Santa for 74 people who are “down on their luck” this holiday season.

The Telegraph of Macon reports that Monroe County sheriff’s deputies on patrol will issue people who appear to be in need of help a $100 bill, as part of its third “secret Santa cash giveaway.”

Sgt. Lawson Bittick said Monday that the first 20 people to receive the unusual citation have offered “smiles and thank yous.”

The $7,400 giveaway is funded by two donors who thought it would be a positive form of community outreach for law enforcement.

Bittick says he gave $100 each to five different people, including a man he frequently sees walking to work.

He says deputies will continue the giveaway throughout the week.

