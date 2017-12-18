TSYS to acquire Cayan for $1.05 billion

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Total System Services (TSYS) announced Monday that the company has entered into an agreement to acquire Cayan, a payment technology company focused on integrated payment solutions and merchant acquiring, in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $1.05 billion.

Cayan, a portfolio company of Parthenon Capital Partners, provides technology led acquiring services to more than 70,000 merchants and 100+ integrated partners in the U.S. Their flagship Genius platform delivers a seamless and scalable unified commerce experience across channels.

“The acquisition of Cayan strategically complements our merchant goals to become a leading payment solutions provider to small and medium size businesses in the U.S. by delivering ‘best in class’ services and solutions.” said M. Troy Woods, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, TSYS.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018.