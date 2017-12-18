Trump shouldn’t resign over misconduct allegations

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democratic Sen.-elect Doug Jones says he doesn’t think President Donald Trump should resign over allegations of sexual misconduct, echoing the White House’s position that voters have already spoken on the issue.

Jones made the comment Sunday, just days after his upset win in Alabama special election.

He won in large part due to allegations that his Republican opponent, Roy Moore, had engaged in sexual misconduct with teenage girls as a deputy district attorney in his 30s.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump himself faced accusations of sexual harassment from women he branded as liars. U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has said recently that the women deserve to be heard, and a group of Democratic senators have called on Trump to resign.

Jones said Sunday that he thinks “we need to move on.”