Muscogee Co. School Board approves pay raise and contract extension for superintendent

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Muscogee County School Board votes to approve a controversial three percent raise and contract extension for Superintendent David Lewis.

There was a huge turnout for Monday night’s meeting. The large group was witness to three concerned citizens, either questioning the direction of the district or why anyone would consider Lewis for a raise, considering a long list of issues that have happened on his watch.

“Voting to approve a pay raise for him when our teachers did not receive the full three percent that was approved by the state last year…it’s not the right way to go,” says Michelle Dovishaw.

Michelle Dovishaw, a concerned citizen and Muscogee County School parent responded to the news, Superintendent David Lewis, could get a raise.

Monday night, a vote was approved to grant Lewis a three percent raise and a one year contract extension. Dovishaw says she can think of a few reasons why Lewis shouldn’t get any kind of reward. She had a message for the board ahead of the pay raise vote.

“Ask Harmony Frazier’s family, ask Montravious Thomas’s family, ask Mr. Eddie Powell and his family, and ask the parents of the children who got left at the school outside in the cold for three hours if they feel Mr. Lewis deserves his pay raise.,” says Dovishaw.

“If we don’t act as a board tonight Dr. Lewis keeps his job at the same rate of pay and that would be preferable to me than what’s being proposed,” says Frank Myers.

School Board Member Frank Myers explains more in-depth why he opposed approving a raise for Lewis.

“Recently the transportation situation has been a real wake up call for me. The truth is we still have almost 50 percent of our schools making an either D or F and if passed this raise would be higher than the raise by percentage that our teachers are getting this year.. That just seems backwards…and for those reasons I intend to vote no,” says Myers.

Among the members who voted yes, was Cathy Williams.

“we’re extraordinarily lucky to have Dr. Lewis in this district. I think if you look at the salaries, the base salaries of Superintendents throughout the state..we’re getting a deal folks, we’re getting a deal with three percent increase…we’re getting a deal!” says Cathy Williams.

At last check, Superintendent Lewis was listed as making $173,400 for the 2018 Fiscal Year. A three percent raise would equate to about a $5,200 pay hike. His contract will now end in 2020.

Board Members Frank Myers and John Thomas were the only two members to vote against the ray raise and contract extension. The seven others voted yes.