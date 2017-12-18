Police seeking information on woman connected to using stolen credit card

WRBL Staff Published:

OPELIKA, Ala. — Opelika police are searching for a woman wanted in question for using a fraudulent credit card.

Police say the credit cards were used Wednesday, December 6, around 1 in the afternoon at the Target located on Enterprise Drive in Opelika.

The woman is described as having long hair, being 35-45 years in age, weighing around 160 pounds and 5’8″ in height.

If you recognize the suspect or if have any information about this case, please contact the Opelika Police Department Investigations Division at (334)705-5220. You may also call our Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. You may remain anonymous if you wish.

