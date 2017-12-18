Passenger dies in Phenix City police crash

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Authorities are investigating a police chase that turned deadly.

According to Alabama Troopers, Phenix City police were chasing a driver near Whiterock Road off Highway 280 early Monday morning, when the suspect crashed the vehicle.

The crash resulted in the death of the passenger in the fleeing vehicle.

At this time, the victim’s name is not being released.

Investigators with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are handling the investigation.

It is unknown if charges will be filed against the driver, who was running from police.