Multi- vehicle accident occurred on the 185 Northbound and Southbound lanes in Columbus

LaPorsche Thomas, Digital Content Producer Published: Updated:
The only car left at the scene from the multi vehicle accident.

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) –Traffic is cleared up now after a multi-vehicle crash occurred between Exit 12 and Exit 14 in both the southbound and northbound lane on 185 in Columbus around 7 a.m Monday, December 18th.

Dispatcher Ken Thurmond, of District 3 under the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), said up to 16 vehicles were involved.

Thurmond said one vehicle heading northbound slid across the median into the southbound lane, which caused multiple other crashes. He said he can not confirm whether or not the foggy weather caused the crash.

Thurmond said no serious injuries occurred.

The lanes reopened around 8:40 a.m.

